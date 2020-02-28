NAB given one month to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal
Web Desk
11:37 AM | 28 Feb, 2020
NAB given one month to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal
Share

ISLAMABAD - An accountability court has ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file reference against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City case within a month.

After the court issued orders for the NAB, Iqbal, who was present in the court to attend the hearing, claimed that he was being punished for doing good work.

He said that the project has bee destroyed in last 18 months, adding that the working on the sports city was halted on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

He added that the government was failed to detain mafias behind food items's crisis.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to former federal minister in Narowal Sports City case earlier this week.

On December 23, PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal was arrested by NAB over corruption charges in the case. NAB had initiated the investigation of case against PML-N leader in July.

More From This Category
Woman gives birth to baby in washroom of Lahore's ...
11:54 AM | 28 Feb, 2020
NAB given one month to file reference against ...
11:37 AM | 28 Feb, 2020
Nawaz Sharif gets exemption from appearance in ...
11:01 AM | 28 Feb, 2020
Legal fraternity asks govt to withdraw reference ...
10:42 AM | 28 Feb, 2020
Flight operation between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ...
10:31 AM | 28 Feb, 2020
UN chief asks India to stop anti-Muslim violence, ...
10:02 AM | 28 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Tokyo Disney parks closing for two weeks on virus fears
01:10 PM | 28 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr