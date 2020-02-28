Woman gives birth to baby in washroom of Lahore's Jinnah Hospital
Web Desk
11:54 AM | 28 Feb, 2020
Woman gives birth to baby in washroom of Lahore's Jinnah Hospital
Share

LAHORE - A woman gave a birth to a baby in a washroom of Jinnah Hospital's mosque after she was allegedly refused medical assistance by doctors, local media reported.

The husband of the woman said that he took her wife to the hospital at 2 pm after she felt labour pains. He added the medical staff threw his wife out of the labour room instead of helping her in the delivery. 

Hammad further alleged that he took her wife to a washroom of the mosque in the hospital where she gave birth to the baby on the floor. 

After media report, Jinnah Hospital MS Yahya Sultan has formed an inquiry committee to find the facts. He vowed to bring the culprits to task. 

More From This Category
Woman gives birth to baby in washroom of Lahore's ...
11:54 AM | 28 Feb, 2020
NAB given one month to file reference against ...
11:37 AM | 28 Feb, 2020
Nawaz Sharif gets exemption from appearance in ...
11:01 AM | 28 Feb, 2020
Legal fraternity asks govt to withdraw reference ...
10:42 AM | 28 Feb, 2020
Flight operation between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ...
10:31 AM | 28 Feb, 2020
UN chief asks India to stop anti-Muslim violence, ...
10:02 AM | 28 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Tokyo Disney parks closing for two weeks on virus fears
01:10 PM | 28 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr