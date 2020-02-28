Woman gives birth to baby in washroom of Lahore's Jinnah Hospital
Share
LAHORE - A woman gave a birth to a baby in a washroom of Jinnah Hospital's mosque after she was allegedly refused medical assistance by doctors, local media reported.
The husband of the woman said that he took her wife to the hospital at 2 pm after she felt labour pains. He added the medical staff threw his wife out of the labour room instead of helping her in the delivery.
Hammad further alleged that he took her wife to a washroom of the mosque in the hospital where she gave birth to the baby on the floor.
After media report, Jinnah Hospital MS Yahya Sultan has formed an inquiry committee to find the facts. He vowed to bring the culprits to task.
-
-
-
- Woman gives birth to baby in washroom of Lahore's Jinnah Hospital11:54 AM | 28 Feb, 2020
- NAB given one month to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal11:37 AM | 28 Feb, 2020
-
-
- 'Just call me Harry', requests former British prince05:01 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019