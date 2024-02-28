Gold price plunges by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold broke its gaining streak in both domestic and international markets on Wednesday as it registered gains in previous two session of the business week.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs1,100 to settle at Rs214,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs944 to close at Rs184,156 in local market of Pakistan.

In international market, the price of gold dropped by $8 to settle at $2,048.

Meanwhile, silver prices saw no change in Pakistan as per tola price stands at Rs2,570 and per 10-gram at Rs2,203.36.

Meanwhile, the KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend as it gained 484.35 points to close at 63,703.44 on Wednesday.