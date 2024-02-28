Gold price plunges by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold broke its gaining streak in both domestic and international markets on Wednesday as it registered gains in previous two session of the business week.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs1,100 to settle at Rs214,800.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs944 to close at Rs184,156 in local market of Pakistan.
In international market, the price of gold dropped by $8 to settle at $2,048.
Meanwhile, silver prices saw no change in Pakistan as per tola price stands at Rs2,570 and per 10-gram at Rs2,203.36.
Meanwhile, the KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend as it gained 484.35 points to close at 63,703.44 on Wednesday.
Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282
|282.25
|Euro
|EUR
|303.1
|306.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.6
|355.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.1
|183.1
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.1
|209.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.61
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.5
|59.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.15
|209.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
