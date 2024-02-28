Search

Gold price plunges by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

04:57 PM | 28 Feb, 2024
Gold price plunges by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold broke its gaining streak in both domestic and international markets on Wednesday as it registered gains in previous two session of the business week. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs1,100 to settle at Rs214,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs944 to close at Rs184,156 in local market of Pakistan. 

In international market, the price of gold dropped by $8 to settle at $2,048.

Meanwhile, silver prices saw no change in Pakistan as per tola price stands at Rs2,570 and per 10-gram at Rs2,203.36.

Meanwhile, the KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend as it gained 484.35 points to close at 63,703.44 on Wednesday. 

USD vs PKR: Pakistani rupee moves up against US dollar in inter-bank  

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282 282.25
Euro EUR 303.1 306.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.6 355.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181.1 183.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.91 750.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.1 209.1
China Yuan CNY 38.87 39.27
Danish Krone DKK 40.61 41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.46 914.46
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.5 59.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 725.54 733.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.15 209.15
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317 319.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

08:24 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 28th February, 2024

