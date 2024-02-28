Ameer Balaj murder case: CIA nabs close friend Ahsan Shah

LAHORE – The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) has apprehended another individual in connection with the murder case of Ameer Balaj, the son of the late Tipu Truckanwala.
The newly captured suspect, identified as Ahsan Shah, was revealed to be a close associate of Balaj, who was fatally shot earlier this month during a wedding ceremony in Lahore.
Shah stands accused of allegedly conducting reconnaissance on Balaj's whereabouts. According to reports, Shah was in Saudi Arabia at the time of Balaj's killing, but it is purported that he relayed information about Balaj's location to a rival group over the phone.
Despite allegations, Ahsan Shah's family refutes claims that he received Rs5 million for the reconnaissance task.
On February 19, a gunman, later neutralized by Balaj's security guard, infiltrated the wedding ceremony under the guise of a guest. The assailant opened fire, gravely injuring Balaj and two other attendees. Balaj succumbed to his injuries at Jinnah Hospital, while the other two victims remain hospitalized.
The law enforcement authorities have cordoned off the area and launched a comprehensive investigation to uncover the motives behind the murder.
Ameer Balaj's father, Tipu Truckanwala, met a similar fate in a gun attack at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport in 2010.
Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282
|282.25
|Euro
|EUR
|303.1
|306.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.6
|355.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.1
|183.1
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.1
|209.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.61
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.5
|59.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.15
|209.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.