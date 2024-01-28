Bilawal Bhutto accepts Shehbaz Sharif’s debate dare

ISLAMABAD – The ongoing rivalry between the leadership of Pakistan’s two major political parties, the PPP and PML-N, took a fresh twist when PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accepted a challenge from PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to debate three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Sindh.

This latest exchange of words between the two prominent allies in the former Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government has intensified as the country prepares for the upcoming elections slated for February 8.

Following a trend seen in Western democracies, Bilawal, who is the PPP’s candidate for the prime minister’s office, threw down the gauntlet to the PML-N leader, inviting him to a debate before February 8 to provide voters with valuable insights into their respective agendas.

In response to Bilawal’s challenge for a US-style debate, Shehbaz Sharif mocked the idea, suggesting it would have been more productive for Nawaz Sharif to visit Sindh instead of engaging in a verbal duel.

Addressing a rally in Rawalpindi without directly naming Bilawal, Shehbaz remarked, “A certain political leader and my friend expressed a desire to debate with Nawaz Sharif.” He further hinted that those who doubted Nawaz Sharif’s political prowess would have their answers on February 8.

Notably, the PML-N has been critical of the PPP’s governance in Sindh, where the latter has held power for over 15 years, since the end of the PDM-led government.

Bilawal promptly accepted Shehbaz’s challenge and proposed three locations in Sindh for the debate.

In a swift response on social media, Bilawal invited Nawaz Sharif to a debate in Karachi, Gambat Tehsil of Khairpur District, or Tharparkar.

I am ready for any debate and scrutiny. Mian Nawaz Sharif can debate with me in Gambat, Khairpur. He can come and visit the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences, a hospital that surpasses any hospital in Punjab, and where all treatment is absolutely free. Despite being Prime… https://t.co/WThzbP0P6j — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 28, 2024

He touted Gambat’s superior healthcare facilities, asserting they were unmatched by any in Punjab, and highlighted the success of the Thar coal project, which he claimed was providing electricity not only to Karachi but also to Faisalabad.

Bilawal also suggested the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi as a debate venue, emphasizing its role in treating a significant number of patients from Punjab last year, which he argued demonstrated superior healthcare services in Sindh.

Challenging Shehbaz Sharif to confirm a date and location for the debate, Bilawal urged him not to shy away from the opportunity to engage in a constructive dialogue.