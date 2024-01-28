CJP Isa takes notice of FIA’s summons to journalists

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has taken suo motu notice of reported harassment of journalists by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), allegedly in connection with a targeted campaign against the superior judiciary.
This action comes after a joint resolution by the Press Association of the Supreme Court (PAS) and the Islamabad High Court Journalist Association (IHCJA) and subsequent discussions with representatives of these bodies.
In response, the CJP has formed a three-judge Supreme Court bench, chaired by himself and including Justices Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Musarrat Hilali, to address the matter.
The bench is scheduled to convene on Monday. This suo motu notice is in addition to a case initiated in 2021 at the request of the PAS regarding similar allegations of journalist harassment.
The court has directed the Attorney General for Pakistan, Chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), Director General of FIA, and Chief of Islamabad Police to personally appear before it.
This directive follows reports that the FIA’s cyber wing issued notices to approximately 47 journalists in response to a perceived smear campaign against judges.
The joint resolution expressed concern over the chilling effect of these notices on journalists covering Supreme Court proceedings, asserting that such actions violate constitutional rights, particularly those protected under Article 19.
Journalist Siddique Jan, one of the individuals who allegedly received a notice, stated that he was informed through social media and expressed concerns over the potential risks posed by the personal information included in the notices.
Similarly, journalist Matiullah Jan and Saqib Bashir reported learning about the notices through social media and highlighted the need for authorities to differentiate between constructive criticism and malicious campaigns.
The notices come amidst the establishment of a five-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) by the interim government to investigate a social media campaign targeting Supreme Court judges, particularly following a recent judgment regarding the electoral symbol of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Several other journalists have also been mentioned in social media discussions regarding this issue.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 28, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.