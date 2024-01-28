CJP Isa takes notice of FIA’s summons to journalists

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has taken suo motu notice of reported harassment of journalists by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), allegedly in connection with a targeted campaign against the superior judiciary.

This action comes after a joint resolution by the Press Association of the Supreme Court (PAS) and the Islamabad High Court Journalist Association (IHCJA) and subsequent discussions with representatives of these bodies.

In response, the CJP has formed a three-judge Supreme Court bench, chaired by himself and including Justices Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Musarrat Hilali, to address the matter.

The bench is scheduled to convene on Monday. This suo motu notice is in addition to a case initiated in 2021 at the request of the PAS regarding similar allegations of journalist harassment.

The court has directed the Attorney General for Pakistan, Chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), Director General of FIA, and Chief of Islamabad Police to personally appear before it.

This directive follows reports that the FIA’s cyber wing issued notices to approximately 47 journalists in response to a perceived smear campaign against judges.

The joint resolution expressed concern over the chilling effect of these notices on journalists covering Supreme Court proceedings, asserting that such actions violate constitutional rights, particularly those protected under Article 19.

Journalist Siddique Jan, one of the individuals who allegedly received a notice, stated that he was informed through social media and expressed concerns over the potential risks posed by the personal information included in the notices.

Similarly, journalist Matiullah Jan and Saqib Bashir reported learning about the notices through social media and highlighted the need for authorities to differentiate between constructive criticism and malicious campaigns.

The notices come amidst the establishment of a five-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) by the interim government to investigate a social media campaign targeting Supreme Court judges, particularly following a recent judgment regarding the electoral symbol of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Several other journalists have also been mentioned in social media discussions regarding this issue.