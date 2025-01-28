Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold Price in Pakistan Today – January 28, 2025 Tuesday

Gold Price Hikes By Rs1100 Per Tola In Pakistan

Gold Rate in Pakistan on January 28, 2025, is Rs289,100. per tola while the rate of 10 grams of bullion remains at Rs227,209 on Tuesday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 264,733 per tola, 21 Karat at 252,700 and 18 Karat at 216,600.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 28 January 2025 

Gold Type New Price
Tola Rs289,100
10 Grams Rs227,209

Today Gold price in Karachi 

City Gold 24K per Tola Gold 24K 10gms
Karachi Rs289,100 Rs227,209
Islamabad Rs289,100 Rs227,209
Lahore Rs289,100 Rs227,209
Multan Rs289,100 Rs227,209
Peshawar Rs289,100 Rs227,209

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 28 January 2025

News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 28 January 2025
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.8 281.4
Euro 291.75 294.5
UK Pound Sterling 347.5 351
UAE Dirham 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal 74.25 74.8
Australian Dollar 176.25 178.5
Bahrain Dinar 738.1 746.1
Canadian Dollar 194.6 197
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.43 35.78
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.8 1.86
Kuwaiti Dinar 895.7 905.2
Malaysian Ringgit 62.14 62.74
New Zealand Dollar 155.78 157.78
Norwegian Krone 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal 722.4 730.9
Qatari Riyal 75.78 76.48
Singapore Dollar 206.5 208.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.05 8.2
   

