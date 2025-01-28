Gold Price in Pakistan Today – January 28, 2025 Tuesday

Gold Rate in Pakistan on January 28, 2025, is Rs289,100. per tola while the rate of 10 grams of bullion remains at Rs227,209 on Tuesday in the local market.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 264,733 per tola, 21 Karat at 252,700 and 18 Karat at 216,600.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 28 January 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs289,100 10 Grams Rs227,209

Today Gold price in Karachi