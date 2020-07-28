CPEC — Mansehra-Thakot motorway opened for traffic (Video)
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting and chairman of China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa announced on Tuesday that 80 kilometers long Mansehra-Thakot Expressway opened for traffic.
In a tweet, he said that the project is the extension of 40-km Havelian-Mansehra 4 lane Motorway. The cost of the project is Rs136 billion, he said.
Here you go:80 KMs Two way Mansehra-Thakot Expressway opened for https://t.co/0jbP1Ok2ha is extension of 40 KM Havelian-Mansehra 4 lane Motorway.Cost- Rs 136 billion.Highway police &toll staff deployed #cpec#CPECMakingProgress #pakistanmakingprogress pic.twitter.com/xLASIZ3CL4— Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) July 28, 2020
National Highways & Motorway Police have started performing their duty on the newly-built road, the CPEC chief said.
