CPEC — Mansehra-Thakot motorway opened for traffic (Video)
Web Desk
07:09 PM | 28 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting and chairman of China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa announced on Tuesday that 80 kilometers long Mansehra-Thakot Expressway opened for traffic.

In a tweet, he said that the project is the extension of 40-km Havelian-Mansehra 4 lane Motorway. The cost of the project is Rs136 billion, he said.

National Highways & Motorway Police have started performing their duty on the newly-built road, the CPEC chief said.

