PM Imran directs to ensure provision of flour at reasonable price

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for ensuring provision of wheat flour at reasonable price across the country.

He was chairing a review meeting about availability of flour and sugar and their prices in Islamabad, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister said the process of importing wheat at official level besides by the private sector should be accelerated to ensure profuse availability of wheat in the market.

He said all the chief secretaries should adopt a joint strategy with mutual consultations to ensure uniform prices of wheat and flour across the country.

The Prime Minister said special attention should also be given to ensure availability of sugar at affordable price.