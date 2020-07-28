PM Imran directs to ensure provision of flour at reasonable price
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for ensuring provision of wheat flour at reasonable price across the country.
He was chairing a review meeting about availability of flour and sugar and their prices in Islamabad, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The Prime Minister said the process of importing wheat at official level besides by the private sector should be accelerated to ensure profuse availability of wheat in the market.
He said all the chief secretaries should adopt a joint strategy with mutual consultations to ensure uniform prices of wheat and flour across the country.
The Prime Minister said special attention should also be given to ensure availability of sugar at affordable price.
- Five CTD personnel, two civilians martyred as fugitives open fire in ...10:28 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- Federal Cabinet meeting to discuss overall political, economic ...09:51 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- Bilawal reaches Lahore to discuss APC with senior PPP members09:16 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran directs to ensure provision of flour at reasonable price08:27 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 274,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,885 confirmed ...11:51 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- Suicide is not a word to be joked about: Hania Aamir shuts down troll05:17 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- Maya Ali celebrates 31st birthday04:53 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- Humayun Saeed turns 4901:34 PM | 27 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020