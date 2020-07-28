Federal Cabinet meeting to discuss overall political, economic situation today

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting today (Tuesday) to discuss the overall political and economic situation in the country.

According to media details, the meeting will be held at the PM Office and discuss a 13-point agenda. The Cabinet will review the countrywide situation of coronavirus pandemic.

The cabinet will be briefed on dues of media houses as well as economic indicators of the country.

The cabinet will approve the setting up of a commission to investigate the shortage of petroleum products in the country. The issue of import of Euro 5 diesel and petrol will also come under discussion during the meeting.

The federal cabinet will also approve the decision taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on July 22.

The meeting will also review a progress report on institutional reforms and the draft of rules and regulations for the appointment of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) chairman and members will be presented during the meeting.

The federal cabinet is expected to approve the appointment of the chief executive officer (CEO) of the state-owned, Universal Service Fund (USF).