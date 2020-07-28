Five CTD personnel, two civilians martyred as fugitives open fire in Chilas
CHILAS – At least seven people, including five Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel and two civilians, have been martyred in Chilas firing incident during search operation today (Tuesday).
According to media reports, the incident occurred in Ronai area of Chilas, where the CTD personnel were conducting a search operation to nab fugitives when the suspects opened fire on the CTD team.
The martyred personnel – comprising one officer and four sepoys – include Junaid, Shakeel, Sohrab, Ishtiaq and Ghulam Murtaza while another five CTD officials were also wounded in the attack.
The injured and the dead bodies are shifted to hospital.
