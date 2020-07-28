Sindh decides to close all recreational places till August 4 due to COVID-19

KARACHI – As precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus, the Sindh government has decided to close all recreational places including beach till 4th of next month.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Commissioner Karachi.

Earlier, the Punjab government has decided to keep the markets closed for the next eight days to prevent the spread of Corona on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The order will be applicable from tonight (Monday) 12pm. Earlier, the district administration of the city has decided to extend the cinema closure and shut its markets for the upcoming 8 days starting from Tuesday night.