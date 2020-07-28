Sindh decides to close all recreational places till August 4 due to COVID-19
Web Desk
11:47 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
Sindh decides to close all recreational places till August 4 due to COVID-19
Share

KARACHI – As precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus, the Sindh government has decided to close all recreational places including beach till 4th of next month.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Commissioner Karachi.

Earlier, the Punjab government has decided to keep the markets closed for the next eight days to prevent the spread of Corona on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The order will be applicable from tonight (Monday) 12pm. Earlier, the district administration of the city has decided to extend the cinema closure and shut its markets for the upcoming 8 days starting from Tuesday night.

More From This Category
Pak Army soldier martyred in terrorists attack at ...
09:34 AM | 29 Jul, 2020
PM Imran stresses need for addressing problems of ...
08:28 AM | 29 Jul, 2020
Pakistan condemns India's ban on Eidul Azha ...
10:44 PM | 28 Jul, 2020
Pakistan's defence preparation intended to ...
09:36 PM | 28 Jul, 2020
Nawaz advised against visiting outside due to ...
07:51 PM | 28 Jul, 2020
UNICEF supports Health Logistics Management ...
07:47 PM | 28 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat extends birthday wishes to Humayun Saeed
04:49 PM | 28 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr