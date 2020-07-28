Several traders arrested for keeping shops open amid COVID-19 lockdown
LAHORE – Traders in major cities of the Punjab have announced to open shops by rejecting government’s move to impose smart lockdown till August 5.
According to media reports, traders protested the smart lockdown strategy to curb the coronavirus in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Jhang, defying the lockdown over coronavirus.
In Faisalabad, several traders were arrested after they opened shops in the areas of Clock Tower, Rail Bazar, Makki Market and Gol Bazar.
In Lahore’s Azam Market, traders staged demonstration against the lockdown which resulted in heated exchange of words between businessmen and police officials. However, upon the interference of local administration they agree to close their shops.
Meanwhile Rawalpindi’s Central Traders Association and Chamber of Commerce while announcing to open businesses, argued that out of all four provinces only government of Punjab has imposed lockdown ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
Earlier, Punjab government has imposed smart lockdown in the province to contain the spread of coronavirus during Eidul Azha holidays.
