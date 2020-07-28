Several traders arrested for keeping shops open amid COVID-19 lockdown
Web Desk
12:52 PM | 28 Jul, 2020
Several traders arrested for keeping shops open amid COVID-19 lockdown
Share

LAHORE – Traders in major cities of the Punjab have announced to open shops by rejecting government’s move to impose smart lockdown till August 5.

According to media reports, traders protested the smart lockdown strategy to curb the coronavirus in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Jhang, defying the lockdown over coronavirus.

In Faisalabad, several traders were arrested after they opened shops in the areas of Clock Tower, Rail Bazar, Makki Market and Gol Bazar.

In Lahore’s Azam Market, traders staged demonstration against the lockdown which resulted in heated exchange of words between businessmen and police officials. However, upon the interference of local administration they agree to close their shops.

Meanwhile Rawalpindi’s Central Traders Association and Chamber of Commerce while announcing to open businesses, argued that out of all four provinces only government of Punjab has imposed lockdown ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Earlier, Punjab government has imposed smart lockdown in the province to contain the spread of coronavirus during Eidul Azha holidays.

More From This Category
Pak Army soldier martyred in terrorists attack at ...
09:34 AM | 29 Jul, 2020
PM Imran stresses need for addressing problems of ...
08:28 AM | 29 Jul, 2020
Pakistan condemns India's ban on Eidul Azha ...
10:44 PM | 28 Jul, 2020
Pakistan's defence preparation intended to ...
09:36 PM | 28 Jul, 2020
Nawaz advised against visiting outside due to ...
07:51 PM | 28 Jul, 2020
UNICEF supports Health Logistics Management ...
07:47 PM | 28 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat extends birthday wishes to Humayun Saeed
04:49 PM | 28 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr