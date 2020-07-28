Bilawal reaches Lahore to discuss APC with senior PPP members
09:16 AM | 28 Jul, 2020
Bilawal reaches Lahore to discuss APC with senior PPP members
LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached Lahore on a day-log visit to hold consultations and important meetings regarding the All Party Conference (APC) with senior party members.

On Monday, during a meeting in Lahore, Opposition Leader of National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of JUI-F Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had taken the decision to hold opposition’s APC after Eid-ul-Azha.

Shehbaz Sharif also lashed out at government over flour and sugar crisis and said that getting rid of the government is need of the hour as country is being ruled by illegitimate and incompetent people.

He said that the inflation has skyrocketed in last two years and massive increase in petrol prices is an example of incumbent government’s bad governance.

