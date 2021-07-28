Pakistan decides against extending summer vacation; board exams to be held as per schedule

06:27 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
Pakistan decides against extending summer vacation; board exams to be held as per schedule
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Education Minister announced on Wednesday that summer vacation for education institutions will not be extended while board examinations will be held as per schedule across the country amid spike in Covid-19 cases.

The decision was taken during a virtual meeting chaired by the Acting Secretary for the Ministry of Federal Education Asif Haider and attended by provincial education secretaries.

Meanwhile, the meeting decided that academic activities at schools will be conducted under the strict implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Furthermore, the federal ministry has directed the provincial departments to make decision about reopening of schools according to the positivity ratio in the respective regions. 

Board exams across Pakistan to be held at any ... 05:24 PM | 18 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced that board exams will not be cancelled ...

More From This Category
Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of ...
05:33 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19
04:55 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
Ex-CM Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim appointed as PM's ...
02:56 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
Sajid Sadpara scales K2 amid expedition to search ...
02:25 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
‘Americans are subject to residing country’s ...
02:05 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
Ex-lawmaker Jamshed Dasti ties the knot
01:19 PM | 28 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan’s breathtaking dance moves in saree jolts the internet (VIDEO)
06:09 PM | 28 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr