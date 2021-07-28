Pakistan decides against extending summer vacation; board exams to be held as per schedule
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Education Minister announced on Wednesday that summer vacation for education institutions will not be extended while board examinations will be held as per schedule across the country amid spike in Covid-19 cases.
The decision was taken during a virtual meeting chaired by the Acting Secretary for the Ministry of Federal Education Asif Haider and attended by provincial education secretaries.
Meanwhile, the meeting decided that academic activities at schools will be conducted under the strict implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).
Furthermore, the federal ministry has directed the provincial departments to make decision about reopening of schools according to the positivity ratio in the respective regions.
Board exams across Pakistan to be held at any ... 05:24 PM | 18 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced that board exams will not be cancelled ...
