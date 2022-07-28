Nepali sisters summit Everest, make way to Guinness World Records

Three Nepali mountaineer sisters have summited Mount Everest and made their way to the Guinness World Records.

The record for the most sisters to climb Everest together has been set by Dawa Futi Sherpa, Nima Jangmu Sherpa and Tshering Namgya Sherpa, who also hold the record for most siblings to reach the summit.

Speaking to Guinness World Records, Dawa Futi Sherpa said, “Our grandfather and father were climbers. We want to dedicate our Mount Everest summit to our late father, Dorjee Sherpa, who used to be a climbing Sherpa and guide. In 1982, he joined a Japanese Expedition to Everest in winter and, there, he lost 8 fingers to frostbite, still he continued climbing with his remaining fingers until 2007.”

Mountaineering runs in the blood of these siblings as they come from a long line of mountaineers, with their father and grandfather having been accomplished climbers in their day.

According to media outlets, the Mount Everest expedition is the first leg of a bigger project of the trio which they refer to as "Three Sisters on Seven Summits."

The three sisters were trained by their brother, Mingma Gyalje Sherpa. After their mountaineering expedition, the trio will soon be setting off for their next quest to Mount Elbrus in Russia.

