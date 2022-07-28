Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on July 28, 2022

08:32 AM | 28 Jul, 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on July 28, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236 240
Euro EUR 232 236
UK Pound Sterling GBP 279 284
U.A.E Dirham AED 62.5 64.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 60.7 61.5
Australian Dollar AUD 161.5 162.72
Bahrain Dinar BHD 619.06 623.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 180.84 181.89
China Yuan CNY 34.41 34.66
Danish Krone DKK 31.63 31.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.65 30
Indian Rupee INR 2.92 3
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 757.54 762.54
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.24 52.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.12 146.32
Norwegians Krone NOK 23.5 23.8
Omani Riyal OMR 605.38 609.88
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.95 64.45
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.49 168.79
Swedish Korona SEK 22.54 22.84
Swiss Franc CHF 241.63 243.38
Thai Bhat THB 5.94 6.04

