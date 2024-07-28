New details surface about Pakistani woman who went viral for hosting 'divorce party'

A Pakistani-American woman went viral last week after she hosted a party to celebrate her divorce.

Now new details have surfaced about the woman, Shehrose Noor.

According to reports, Noor was fond of becoming a bride. She went for a court marriage, but did not solemnize Nikah. After she fulfilled her desire, she got divorce and celebrated it.

Noor shared on her Instagram page that it took her a lot of time to come out of the wedlock. She had planned extravagant marriage festivities, but the marriage never took place. The man she was in a relationship with neither solemnized Nikah with her nor organized any festivities. He only did court marriage with her.

Shehrose Noor Mohammad is an entrepreneur and former Ms South Asia World 2024. Her celebratory dance in a vibrant lehenga to energetic Bollywood tunes was a clear statement of triumph, but not everyone viewed it the same way.