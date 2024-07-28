Search

Pakistan

Pakistani swimmer Jehanara finishes third in 200m freestyle heat at Paris Olympics

04:33 PM | 28 Jul, 2024
Jehanara Nabi

Pakistani swimmer Jehanara Nabi concluded her journey in the Paris Olympics, securing third place in her heat for the 200-meter freestyle swimming event.

Jehanara Nabi competed in the women's 200-meter freestyle event, finishing third among seven swimmers in her heat. Despite her commendable performance, she was unable to break into the top 16 overall.

In the overall rankings, Jehanara secured the 26th position out of 30 swimmers, marking the end of her Olympic journey.

Earlier, another Pakistani swimmer, Ahmed Durrani, also participated in the 200-meter freestyle event but finished last.

Jehanara’s performance reflects the growing presence and efforts of Pakistani athletes on the international stage, with hopes for continued improvement and success in future competitions.

Pakistan

06:51 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

30 dead, 145 injured in ongoing Parachinar tribal conflict

05:09 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Azma Bukhari files FIA complaint against Dr Umar Adil for defamation

04:33 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Pakistani swimmer Jehanara finishes third in 200m freestyle heat at ...

03:23 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Court grants FIA two-day physical remand of PTI’s Raoof Hassan

02:40 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Pakistan denies reports of Germany handing over consulate attack ...

01:41 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Petrol, diesel rates expected to be cut by Rs8.50 per litre from ...

Pakistan

08:49 AM | 26 Jul, 2024

Akbar Bugti’s grandson among five killed in Karachi’s DHA

11:01 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Cola Next in turmoil as top executives go missing after abduction of ...

09:25 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

What could be the petrol price in Pakistan from Aug 1, 2024?

10:59 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Where are 50,000 Pakistanis who went 'missing' in Iraq?

07:37 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Robbers rape woman in front of husband, daughter in Hafizabad

08:57 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Fact-Check: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari's fake video ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:51 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

30 dead, 145 injured in ongoing Parachinar tribal conflict

Gold & Silver

06:10 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest per tola rate

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 28 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 28, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 329.9 332.65
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.65
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65


 

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: