Pakistani swimmer Jehanara finishes third in 200m freestyle heat at Paris Olympics

Pakistani swimmer Jehanara Nabi concluded her journey in the Paris Olympics, securing third place in her heat for the 200-meter freestyle swimming event.

Jehanara Nabi competed in the women's 200-meter freestyle event, finishing third among seven swimmers in her heat. Despite her commendable performance, she was unable to break into the top 16 overall.

In the overall rankings, Jehanara secured the 26th position out of 30 swimmers, marking the end of her Olympic journey.

Earlier, another Pakistani swimmer, Ahmed Durrani, also participated in the 200-meter freestyle event but finished last.

Jehanara’s performance reflects the growing presence and efforts of Pakistani athletes on the international stage, with hopes for continued improvement and success in future competitions.