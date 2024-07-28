Pakistani swimmer Jehanara finishes third in 200m freestyle heat at Paris Olympics

Pakistani swimmer Jehanara Nabi concluded her journey in the Paris Olympics, securing third place in her heat for the 200-meter freestyle swimming event.
Jehanara Nabi competed in the women's 200-meter freestyle event, finishing third among seven swimmers in her heat. Despite her commendable performance, she was unable to break into the top 16 overall.
In the overall rankings, Jehanara secured the 26th position out of 30 swimmers, marking the end of her Olympic journey.
Earlier, another Pakistani swimmer, Ahmed Durrani, also participated in the 200-meter freestyle event but finished last.
Jehanara’s performance reflects the growing presence and efforts of Pakistani athletes on the international stage, with hopes for continued improvement and success in future competitions.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 28, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
