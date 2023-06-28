Search

World

Last Chinese reporter ‘expelled’ after India denies visa extension

01:56 PM | 28 Jun, 2023
Last Chinese reporter ‘expelled’ after India denies visa extension
Source: File Photo

NEW DELHI – India has expelled the last remaining Chinese reporter as he was denied a visa extension earlier this month, it emerged on Wednesday. 

The reporter, from China’s official Xinhua news agency, left New Delhi around one week ago, reports cited sources as saying. 

It is for the first time since the normalisation of relations between the neighbouring countries in the 1980s that there is no Chinese journalist present in India. 

There is currently only one Indian journalist from the Press Trust of India news agency who remains in Beijing.

On June 12, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the Indian reporter was “still working and living normally in China” but hinted at taking countermeasures if India denied extension in visa to the “the last Chinese journalist in the country”.

“Since 2020, the Indian side has refused to review and approve Chinese journalists’ applications for stationing in India and limited the period of validity of visas held by Chinese journalists in India to only three months or even one month,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing. “As a result, the number of Chinese journalists stationed in India has plummeted from 14 to just one,” he said then.

China withdraws from G20 Summit in Indian-occupied Kashmir

World

Millions of Muslims celebrate Eid ul Adha in Saudi Arabia after Hajj

11:28 AM | 28 Jun, 2023

Doctors circumcise two-year-old boy admitted for tongue surgery in India

10:59 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Indian-Canadian businessman struggles to raise funds for India buses deal 

02:55 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

'Pregnant' man baffles doctors in India

05:38 PM | 25 Jun, 2023

Biden shies away from discussing human rights situation in India with Modi in White House talks

12:59 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Pakistani PM likely to meet IMF chief in Paris in last-ditch effort to unlock bailout funds

09:44 AM | 22 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Last Chinese reporter ‘expelled’ after India denies visa extension

01:56 PM | 28 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28 June 2023

09:02 AM | 28 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 28, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 313 316
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.99 769.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 41.98 42.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.58 36.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.55 948.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.93 177.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 744.17 752.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.5 219.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.94 27.24
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 28, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,150.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (28 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 215,950 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: