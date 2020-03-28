Army deploys troops across Pakistan to contain COVID-19 outbreak

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan army troops have been deployed across the country, assisting Federal and provincial administrations in ensuring enforcement measures for containment of COVID-19 with focus on public safety.

All points of entries( POE) were being manned and monitored, establishment of joint Check posts and joint patrolling with other Law Enforcement Agencies ( LEAs) was being carried out effectively by the Army troops who were deployed in aid of civil power under article 245, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The Army troops were also assisting in contact tracking, tracing to identify and isolate suspected individuals to ensure containment of COVID-19 or coronavirus spread.

Army troops were also assisting in management of Quarantine facilities whereas a total of 182 Quarantine facilities were established across the country.

The region wise details of troops deployment were as under where in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Army troops were assisting civil administration for enforcement measures in various parts of AJK including Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Barnala, Muzafarabbad, Bagh, Kel and Rawalakot.

In Balochistan, troops were deployed in 9 districts in far flung areas including Awaran, Dukki, Chaghi, Lasbela, Kalat, Naushki, Khuzdar, Sibbi and Gawadar. Chaman Border was closed for all types of movement except food item vehicles. Moreover, Army troops, doctors and paramedics were also assisting civil administration in managing Taftan Quarantine facility.

"An additional container based Quarantine facility for 600 individuals is also established at Taftan. Tent based Quarantine facility with 805 tents with allied facilities as per best practices is also established at Chaman. Army field medical battalion with specialist doctors and paramedics is also deployed at Chaman for management of Quarantine facility. Container based Quarantine facility for 300 individuals is also established at Village Killi Faizu, Chaman."

The Army troops, in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), were deployed in all 10 districts and far flung areas to assist civil administration for enforcement measures, screening and testing measures taken by GB Govt.

Pakistan army helicopters flew special sorties through Khunjrab pass for transporting and distribution of medical equipment received from China including 5 Ventilators, 2000 testing kits, 2000 medical suits, 2000 N95 Masks and 0.2 million Face Masks on 27th March.

In the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the Army troops had established joint check posts on entry and exit points where joint patrolling with police and isolation of suspected localities was also being carried out.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the troops were deployed in 26 Districts. 4 border terminals and inter provincial boundary were being manned and managed at Drazinda. Army troops were also assisting civil administration for management of Quarantine camps at Drazinda, Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, Post Graduate Paramedic Institutes Peshawar.

"A Quarantine facility for 1500 individuals is established at Landi Kotal and Jamrud.Army troops and LEAs are ensuring isolation of 10 residential areas of confirmed cases at Peshawar, Mardan, Charsada and Bunner. Over 4,000 suspected cases tracked and traced, being isolated to contain spread of COVID-19."

In Punjab, the Army troops were deployed in 34 districts of the province. Joint check posts were established on entry and exit points, patrolling with police for enforcement to measures taken by the provincial government.

Furthermore, the troops were also assisting civil administration in managing Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Faisalabad and Lahore Expo Center Quarantine and isolation facilities.

"Disinfection campaign is underway of various public places including airport, train platforms and other such public places."

In Sindh, the troops were deployed in 29 districts. Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Police deployed at all entry and exit points. Army troops and Pakistan Rangers along with Police were patrolling to enforce measures taken for containment of COVID-19 by provincial government.

The troops were also assisting civil administration for management of Quarantine facilities at Sukkur and Karachi Expo Centre.