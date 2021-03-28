PM Imran directs banks to simplify loan process for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme
05:41 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
PM Imran directs banks to simplify loan process for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday directed the State Bank and the National Bank of Pakistan to facilitate those applying for low-cost housing loan under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

Addressing a live telethon on Pakistan Television Network for the scheme, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme is the most important project for the country’s future and instructed banks to make it easier for people to obtain the loans. The prime minister joined the telethon telephonically for being in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 a week ago.

The telethon was attended by Senator Shibli Faraz, Chairman of Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt General (Retd) Anwar Ali Hyder, State Bank Governor Raza Baqir, President of National Bank of Pakistan Arif Usmani and Executive Director SBP Samar Hasnain.

“It is for the first time in Pakistan’s history that salaried individuals are being given a chance to own a house. Once people start building homes, there will be a boom in the construction industry which will bring about a revolutionary change in Pakistan. Construction of homes, besides revenue generation, will also lead to job creation,” the prime minister said.

PM Imran said he acknowledges that there have been difficulties for people seeking to obtain loans and instructed all banks to simplify the process.

“Our country is in deep debt. We have to look for ways to add to our nation’s wealth,” the premier added.

