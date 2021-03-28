Sajal Aly criticised for wearing 'indecent' dress at party

Pakistani famous actress Sajal Aly has faced severe backlash by her fans over her choice of dress at a friends’ party.

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir, Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz, Urwa Hocane, Saboor Aly and others had attended the Mehndi ceremony of their friend Umair Qazi.

Sajal Aly, Zara Noor Abbas and Saboor Aly's dance has taken the internet by storm as they shake a leg with the groom.

In the video, Sajal can be seen grooving to the beat with husband actor Ahad Raza Mir and friend Umair Qazi.

However, fans did not approve to her fashion taste and one fan commented her “Be Sharam” (Shameless).

One fan complained that Sajal has become 'over' (showy) since she married Mir.

It is evident that fans love the stars for their fame and glamour but do not appreciate them losing their sense of modesty.