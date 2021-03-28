Sajal Aly criticised for wearing 'indecent' dress at party
Share
Pakistani famous actress Sajal Aly has faced severe backlash by her fans over her choice of dress at a friends’ party.
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir, Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz, Urwa Hocane, Saboor Aly and others had attended the Mehndi ceremony of their friend Umair Qazi.
View this post on Instagram
Sajal Aly, Zara Noor Abbas and Saboor Aly's dance has taken the internet by storm as they shake a leg with the groom.
In the video, Sajal can be seen grooving to the beat with husband actor Ahad Raza Mir and friend Umair Qazi.
View this post on Instagram
However, fans did not approve to her fashion taste and one fan commented her “Be Sharam” (Shameless).
One fan complained that Sajal has become 'over' (showy) since she married Mir.
It is evident that fans love the stars for their fame and glamour but do not appreciate them losing their sense of modesty.
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's beautiful pics ... 03:24 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
The hype around our celebrity couples is not new but Pakistan's power couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir can leave the ...
-
- PM Imran makes steady recovery post COVID-1906:11 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
- PM Imran directs banks to simplify loan process for Naya Pakistan ...05:41 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
- Another young Kashmiri falls prey to Indian state terrorism05:15 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
-
-
- Kiss Kiss – Aslihan Hatun's grooves to 1997 hit song, leaving ...04:17 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
- NA Speaker Asad Qaiser meets ‘Kurulus: Osman’ lead actor in ...01:27 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021