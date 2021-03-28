PM Imran admits caught coronavirus after flouting SOPs during Senate elections (VIDEO)
Web Desk
08:13 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
PM Imran admits caught coronavirus after flouting SOPs during Senate elections (VIDEO)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the people to strictly follow the SOPs relating to COVID-19 as the country cannot afford complete lock down.

In a televised message, he said that the third wave of COVID-19 is more severe than the previous ones, therefore we should strictly adhere to the SOPs, including wearing of masks and avoiding gatherings as we did in the past. He said that number of COVID-19 patients are rising at a very fast pace due to the third wave of COVID-19.

However, he once again ruled out the option of imposing complete lockdown across the country, saying the government did not have enough resources to afford the cost of the business shutdown.

Disclosing the reason as to why he was infected with virus, Khan admitted that he flouted the SOPs during recently-held Senate elections.

"Prime Minister said that as he and his wife have gone through the COVID-19 ordeal but with the blessings of Allah Almighty they remained safe,” said the PM while warning the public about the deadly virus.

Pakistan bans all types of public gatherings to ... 03:52 PM | 28 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday imposed complete ban on all types of ...

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said on Sunday that the premier has made steady clinical recovery from COVID-19 and he will be able to resume work in a few days. 

“PM Imran Khan has made steady clinical recovery from Covid and his lab parameters have remained stable. He has been advised that he may resume work and build up his work routine over the next few days. This is in line with national and international guidelines,” Dr Faisal Sultan wrote on twitter.

More From This Category
Pakistan and UAE agree to ease travel ...
08:28 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
PPP hits back at PML-N over 'politics of ...
07:11 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
PM Imran makes steady recovery post COVID-19
06:11 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
PM Imran directs banks to simplify loan process ...
05:41 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
Another young Kashmiri falls prey to Indian state ...
05:15 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
Services Hospital AMS found dead at Lahore hostel
04:24 PM | 28 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly criticised for wearing 'indecent' dress at party
06:41 PM | 28 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr