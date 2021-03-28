PM Imran admits caught coronavirus after flouting SOPs during Senate elections (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the people to strictly follow the SOPs relating to COVID-19 as the country cannot afford complete lock down.

In a televised message, he said that the third wave of COVID-19 is more severe than the previous ones, therefore we should strictly adhere to the SOPs, including wearing of masks and avoiding gatherings as we did in the past. He said that number of COVID-19 patients are rising at a very fast pace due to the third wave of COVID-19.

However, he once again ruled out the option of imposing complete lockdown across the country, saying the government did not have enough resources to afford the cost of the business shutdown.

Disclosing the reason as to why he was infected with virus, Khan admitted that he flouted the SOPs during recently-held Senate elections.

"Prime Minister said that as he and his wife have gone through the COVID-19 ordeal but with the blessings of Allah Almighty they remained safe,” said the PM while warning the public about the deadly virus.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said on Sunday that the premier has made steady clinical recovery from COVID-19 and he will be able to resume work in a few days.

“PM Imran Khan has made steady clinical recovery from Covid and his lab parameters have remained stable. He has been advised that he may resume work and build up his work routine over the next few days. This is in line with national and international guidelines,” Dr Faisal Sultan wrote on twitter.