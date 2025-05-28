Pakistan, Azerbaijan pledge to deepen defence ties in strategic meeting: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir held high-level meeting with Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar Oglu, Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan, in Lachin, ISPR said.

In a statement, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said two military leaders discussed key issues related to mutual interests, regional security challenges, and explored avenues to enhance defence cooperation between Islamabad and Baku.

Pakistan’s top general praised strong and longstanding bilateral ties between two nations, emphasizing Pakistan’s commitment to further deepen defence ties and collaboration with Azerbaijan.

Two sides stressed to deepen strategic partnership and shared security concerns between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, reflecting their intention to bolster cooperation in the defence sector.