COVID-19 — Ban on indoor weddings lifted 

LAHORE - The federal government on Friday allowed indoor marriage functions under new standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The ban has been lifted following negotiations between the owners of the marriage halls and marquees, and the government.

The decision comes days after the National Coordination Committee in the light of the recommendations sent by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) imposed ban on indoor marriages due to spike in coronavirus cases. However, the government had allowed outdoor marriage functions with 300 maximum attendees.

The owners of marriage halls and marquees protested the decision, forcing the government to withdraw the orders.

Now, the government with the coordination of marriage halls owners association has prepared new SOPs for indoor functions.

The owners of the halls and marquees will ensure proper ventilation of the covered areas while seats will be arranged with space of 3 feet.

Every guest and staff will be required to wear face mask during the functions while social distancing will also be maintained.

Pakistan on Saturday has recorded 3,045 COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the figures of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll stands at 7,942, while 2,172 patients are said to be in critical condition. The national tally of cases currently stands at 392,356.

At least 337,553 people have recovered from the deadly disease.