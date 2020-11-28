Pakistan Steel Mills fires over 4,500 employees

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Steel Mills on Friday terminated over 4,500 of its employees including the Divisional and Assistant Managers.

As per the PSM spokesperson, all of these employees were fired in the wake of an emergency meeting chaired by the PSM chief executive officer at the CEO Secretariat.

PSM administration confirmed that officials belonging to category 2,3, and 4 pay groups have been dismissed from their jobs.

The management has started the process of sending termination letters to the residential addresses of the sacked employees.

PSM employees staged a protest against the sacking of over 4,500 employees. The protesters blocked the roads with burning tyres.

National highway is echoing with slogans against @ImranKhanPTI and his masters. Sacked labourers of Pakistan Steel Mills protesting at main national highway. pic.twitter.com/s9FdneQzIS — Zameer Ahmed Malik (@ZameerAMalik) November 27, 2020

PSM Stakeholders Group Covener Mamriz Khan lament that the state has become indifferent to the employees of one of the largest public sectors of Pakistan, the employees are forced to protest during the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Regretting that the case against the appointment of Steel Mills Chief Executive is not being heard, the PSM official said that the current plan to rehabilitate Pakistan Steel Mills will cause further damage.

Earlier, Minister for Industries & Production Hammad Azhar had said that the government has decided to privatise PSM as it had “become a burden on the national exchequer”.

Sindh government strongly criticized the centre to lay off PSM staff amid pandemic.