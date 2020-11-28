Pakistan Steel Mills fires over 4,500 employees
Web Desk
10:26 AM | 28 Nov, 2020
Pakistan Steel Mills fires over 4,500 employees
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Steel Mills on Friday terminated over 4,500 of its employees including the Divisional and Assistant Managers.

As per the PSM spokesperson, all of these employees were fired in the wake of an emergency meeting chaired by the PSM chief executive officer at the CEO Secretariat.

PSM administration confirmed that officials belonging to category 2,3, and 4 pay groups have been dismissed from their jobs.

The management has started the process of sending termination letters to the residential addresses of the sacked employees.

PSM employees staged a protest against the sacking of over 4,500 employees. The protesters blocked the roads with burning tyres. 

PSM Stakeholders Group Covener Mamriz Khan lament that the state has become indifferent to the employees of one of the largest public sectors of Pakistan, the employees are forced to protest during the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Regretting that the case against the appointment of Steel Mills Chief Executive is not being heard, the PSM official said that the current plan to rehabilitate Pakistan Steel Mills will cause further damage.

Earlier, Minister for Industries & Production Hammad Azhar had said that the government has decided to privatise PSM as it had “become a burden on the national exchequer”.

Sindh government strongly criticized the centre to lay off PSM staff amid pandemic.

More From This Category
Pakistan Steel Mills fires over 4,500 employees
10:26 AM | 28 Nov, 2020
Body of Nawaz Sharif’s mother arrives in ...
09:27 AM | 28 Nov, 2020
Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan for Guru Nanak’s ...
12:02 AM | 28 Nov, 2020
Cancel rallies for public's sake, PM urges PDM as ...
11:36 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
'Felt I met Abu'
11:26 PM | 27 Nov, 2020
Bilawal attends Bakhtawar's engagement through ...
10:45 PM | 27 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bilawal attends Bakhtawar's engagement through video link
10:45 PM | 27 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr