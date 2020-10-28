Smog issue: Punjab decides to close brick kilns till Nov 7

Smog issue: Punjab decides to close brick kilns till Nov 7
LAHORE – In a bid to control the rising issue of smog, the Punjab government has decided to keep brick kilns closed across the province till November 7.

According to media details, the brick kilns, using zigzag methodology will remain functional.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The CM said commissioners have been given the authorities of relief commissioners, focal persons have been appointed at the offices of commissioners and deputy commissioners, and smog control centers have been formed in all districts.

The meeting directed to strictly ensure implementation over prohibition of burning tyres at factories and crops. 

