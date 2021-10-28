Young army officer’s murder remains shrouded in mystery
2nd-Lt Rana Usman Liaquat had to report to his unit on Oct 21
Share
LAHORE – Police investigators have yet to find the motive for the murder of a young Pakistan Army officer, Second Lieutenant Rana Usman Liaquat.
Usman went missing in his hometown of Kallur Kot in Bhakkar District on October 17. A week later, his body was retrieved from Thal Canal on October 24.
Reports say Usman was driven away by his friend Muhammad Tasawar and shot dead for no obvious reason.
Police investigators also found CCTV footage showing Usman riding Tasawar’s motorcycle and Tasawar riding the pillion, as they drove away from their locality.
Shortly later, Tasawar shot Usman in the head and threw his body in the canal. Rescuers and army personnel retrieved Usman’s body from the canal after hectic efforts a week later, on October 24. His funeral prayers were offered in his hometown the same day.
Usman was supposed to report to his unit on October 21.
The family and the investigators believe the killing is a hate crime or the result of a years-long grudge.
According to a complaint lodged with the local police by Usman’s father Rana Liaquat, Tasawar was a mutual friend of Usman and his younger brother Hamza. He says that Tasawar murdered Usman by shooting him in the head and later he confessed to his crime during a police investigation.
Usman’s father says, “We are poor people and some people were jealous of my son because he had become an army officer. Usman was my eldest son and I had so many expectations from him, but now everything is finished.”
CJCSC Gen Nadeem inspects passing out parade of ... 05:22 PM | 10 Apr, 2021
KAKUL – Passing out parade of cadets of 143rd Long Course, 62nd Integrated Course, 11th Mujahid Course, 17th Lady ...
- Pakistan draws up contingency plan as TLP resumes march on Islamabad10:48 AM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan Army’s focus stays on enhancing standard functionality ...10:27 AM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Young army officer’s murder remains shrouded in mystery09:48 AM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:32 AM | 28 Oct, 2021
- COVID cases dip as Pakistan sees 706 new infections, 9 deaths09:11 AM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Hareem Shah's new bold video goes viral06:40 PM | 27 Oct, 2021
- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to get married in December?05:56 PM | 27 Oct, 2021
- Sania Mirza becomes a ‘rescue angel’ after Hafeez forgets ...05:24 PM | 27 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021