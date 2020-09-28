US missions in Pakistan to resume student visa services from Thursday
Web Desk
03:37 PM | 28 Sep, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The United States Embassy in the federal capital and the US Consulate General in Karachi will resume student visa services from Thursday.

In a statement, the US embassy said student visas are a top priority for the US mission in Pakistan.

The embassy assured to make every effort to assist student visa applicants as timely and safely as possible.

The US embassy also asked the applicants to remember wearing masks and observe social distancing whilst visiting the embassy in Islamabad or the Consulate General in Karachi.

