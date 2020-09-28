ZEE5 Global unveils the first look of new Zindagi Original ‘Ek Jhoothi Love Story’

ZEE5 Global, the largest and most comprehensive digital entertainment platform for Indian content, has been winning hearts with great cinematic experience, new genres and diverse content. After the roaring success of Churails, which became a craze amongst viewers,ZEE5 Global is all geared up to announce the next ZindagiOriginal ‘Ek Jhoothi Love Story’. Yet another beautiful tale by Umera Ahmed, celebrated writer of the famous show ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’, and helmed by renowned director Mehreen Jabbar, Ek Jhoothi Love Story stars Pakistan’s heart-throb Bilal Abbas Khan opposite the beautiful and vivacious Madiha Imam. ZEE5 Global marks the day by unveiling the poster of the show.

Ek Jhoothi Love Story is a sweeping tale of Salma and Sohailin the quest for love and an ideal partner. It’s a light-heartedfamily drama with compelling, quirky characters and a fascinating exploration of different kinds of relationships and the path they carve along the way. It will resonate deeply with a generation that aspires to settle for nothing less than anIDEAL partner and a perfect life.

“Ek Jhoothi Love Story is a very hearty, relatable and wholesome show that goes beyond a love story. This story reflects the simplicities of life, everyday households, family bonds and much more. It highlights our mind-sets of chasing the ‘Ideal’ when it comes to finding a partner. It has been a delightful journey collaborating with Zee5 and Motion Content Group on this project,” says Umera Ahmed while talking about her experience working on the show.

Director Mehreen Jabbar says, “Ek Jhoothi Love Story is a beautiful narration of an imperfect family chasing perfections in this imperfect world. Written by Umera Ahmed, we hope the series takes viewers on a delightful journey making them reflect & introspect along the way. It’s a story that explores the bittersweet relationship that exists between family members which will be highly relatable to our viewers. It will stream on ZEE5 and that’s very exciting for us.”

Ek Jhoothi Love Story premieres 30th October, 2020 only on ZEE5 Global.

