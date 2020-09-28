Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others indicted in money laundering case
02:42 PM | 28 Sep, 2020
ISLAMABAD – An accountability court in the federal capital on Monday indicted PPP Co Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in a money laundering case.

Accountability Court Judge Azam Khan heard the case.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges. 

The PPP leader's lawyer, Farooq H. Naik, was not present, reportedly due to a commitment at the Supreme Court.

The court also indicted Anwar Majeed, the head of the Omni Group, his son Abdul Ghani, and another accused in the case, who appeared through a video link. Majeed, too, pleaded not guilty.

NAB arrests Shehbaz Sharif in money money-laundering case

Meanwhile, the PPP co-chairperson today challenged the mega money-laundering and Park Lane reference trials in the Islamabad High Court, seeking acquittal in both.

The accountability court has postponed the indictment of the former president in the Park Lane and Thatta Water Supply references till October 5.

