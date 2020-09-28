J. signs two Ertugrul stars as brand ambassadors

JDot is proud to announce the signing of two beloved Turkish stars from the famous show Ertugrul, Cengiz Coşkun (Turgut Alp), and Nurettin Sönmez (Bamsi Alp), as their brand ambassadors. This partnership is JDot’s newest International signing.

With the rising popularity of Ertugrul and the ever-growing fanbase that the show upholds Worldwide, this is a brilliant addition for JDot’s platform enhancing its presence on an international level, as JDot has now proudly expanded its network globally by opening over 30 outlets in various countries including USA, UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, UAE, Qatar and more.

We welcome both the stars on-board and we are hopeful and excited for this venture bridging Turkey and Pakistan together!