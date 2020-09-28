J. signs two Ertugrul stars as brand ambassadors
Share
JDot is proud to announce the signing of two beloved Turkish stars from the famous show Ertugrul, Cengiz Coşkun (Turgut Alp), and Nurettin Sönmez (Bamsi Alp), as their brand ambassadors. This partnership is JDot’s newest International signing.
With the rising popularity of Ertugrul and the ever-growing fanbase that the show upholds Worldwide, this is a brilliant addition for JDot’s platform enhancing its presence on an international level, as JDot has now proudly expanded its network globally by opening over 30 outlets in various countries including USA, UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, UAE, Qatar and more.
We welcome both the stars on-board and we are hopeful and excited for this venture bridging Turkey and Pakistan together!
JDot is proud to announce the signing of two beloved International Turkish stars from the famous series Ertugrul, Cengiz...Posted by J. Fragrances & Cosmetics on Monday, September 28, 2020
- PM Imran vows uplift of tribal districts at Bajaur road ground ...04:32 PM | 28 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan records 566 fresh cases, 9 new deaths from coronavirus03:57 PM | 28 Sep, 2020
- US missions in Pakistan to resume student visa services from Thursday03:37 PM | 28 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan's National T20 Cup to start from Wednesday03:19 PM | 28 Sep, 2020
-
- Adnan Sidiqqui pens an emotional note for his daughters02:53 PM | 28 Sep, 2020
- ZEE5 Global unveils the first look of new Zindagi Original ‘Ek ...02:25 PM | 28 Sep, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar share the most adorable selfie with ...01:38 PM | 28 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020