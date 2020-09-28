Adnan Sidiqqui pens an emotional note for his daughters
Adnan Sidiqqui is a proud father and he isn’t afraid of showing it!
There's no bond deeper than the one father’s share with their darling daughters.
And on the occasion of Daughter’s Day, the actor penned a heartwarming note for both his girls to make them feel a little extra special.
“Dear Maryam Jan and Daniya Jania,” he started, adding, “You two are growing up so fast that I really wish to either stop the time or get hold of a time machine and go back to the day you were born.”
Siddiqui added how much he misses their baby days and said, “It was just a moment ago you clasped your little finger in my hand, trusting me to hold you steady as you took the first steps. And look at both of you now, becoming such fine young ladies!”
“You should make your own choices—right or wrong, make your own decisions—good or bad. The only word of advice I have for you is to be responsible for all that you do,” he further wrote.
“I will always be there to catch you whenever you fall,” he assured.
The ‘Mere Pass Tum Ho’ star concluded the message saying,“I’ll be the wind beneath your wings, the flight will be yours. I will watch you from the shadows, you will celebrate life. Happy Daughter’s Day!”
Siddiqui and his wife Palwasha tied the know married in 1999 and share two daughters, Maryam and Dania, and a son Zaid.
