PPP leader Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away
LONDON – PPP leader and veteran politician Wajid Shamsul Hasan passed away Tuesday.
In a tweet, PPP senior leader Sherry Rehman posted a condolence message for Hasan, praising him for his "lifetime of devotion to democracy, human rights, free press and the PPP".
"What a loss! Heartfelt condolences to his family and the broader civil society community he was deeply involved with," she tweeted.
Shocked, saddened to hear that #PPP stalwart Wajid Shamsul Hasan passed away. He spent a lifetime of devotion to democracy,human rights, free press and the PPP. What a loss!Heartfelt condolences to his family and the broader civil society community he was deeply involved with 💔 pic.twitter.com/NnqXLGeQc3— SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) September 28, 2021
Hasan was suffering from an ailment over the past two years and had been seeking treatment for it over the past six weeks.
Wajid Shamsul Hasan was a veteran journalist, who had been associated with the profession for over 40 years. He was also a close aide of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. and had served as Pakistan's high commissioner to the UK during the PPP's tenure.
