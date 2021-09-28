PPP leader Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away
Web Desk
01:42 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
PPP leader Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away
Share

LONDON – PPP leader and veteran politician Wajid Shamsul Hasan passed away Tuesday.

In a tweet, PPP senior leader Sherry Rehman posted a condolence message for Hasan, praising him for his "lifetime of devotion to democracy, human rights, free press and the PPP".

"What a loss! Heartfelt condolences to his family and the broader civil society community he was deeply involved with," she tweeted.

Hasan was suffering from an ailment over the past two years and had been seeking treatment for it over the past six weeks.

Wajid Shamsul Hasan was a veteran journalist, who had been associated with the profession for over 40 years. He was also a close aide of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. and had served as Pakistan's high commissioner to the UK during the PPP's tenure.

More From This Category
Pakistan urges world to unfreeze Afghanistan’s ...
01:00 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
NCOC decides to start vaccinating children aged ...
12:42 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Umer Sharif leaves for US in air ambulance
12:15 PM | 28 Sep, 2021
Local govt elections to be held in March next ...
09:36 AM | 28 Sep, 2021
Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate drops to ...
08:46 AM | 28 Sep, 2021
Baby’s head removed from body as Pakistani ...
01:51 AM | 28 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Juggan Kazim irks netizens after cringe worthy clip from her morning show goes viral
02:23 PM | 28 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr