Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 September 2022

08:24 AM | 28 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 September 2022
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs145,100 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 124,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 114,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 133,000.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 145,100 PKR 1,650
Karachi PKR 145,100 PKR 1,650
Islamabad PKR 145,100 PKR 1,650
Peshawar PKR 145,100 PKR 1,650
Quetta PKR 145,100 PKR 1,650
Sialkot PKR 145,100 PKR 1,650
Attock PKR 145,100 PKR 1,650
Gujranwala PKR 145,100 PKR 1,650
Jehlum PKR 145,100 PKR 1,650
Multan PKR 145,100 PKR 1,650
Bahawalpur PKR 145,100 PKR 1,650
Gujrat PKR 145,100 PKR 1,650
Nawabshah PKR 145,100 PKR 1,650
Chakwal PKR 145,100 PKR 1,650
Hyderabad PKR 145,100 PKR 1,650
Nowshehra PKR 145,100 PKR 1,650
Sargodha PKR 145,100 PKR 1,650
Faisalabad PKR 145,100 PKR 1,650
Mirpur PKR 145,100 PKR 1,650

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 September ...
07:20 AM | 27 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 September ...
07:24 AM | 26 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 September ...
08:16 AM | 25 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 24 September ...
08:10 AM | 24 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 September ...
08:37 AM | 23 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 September ...
07:08 AM | 22 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anil Kapoor sends birthday wishes to Pakistani fashion designer
08:52 PM | 27 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr