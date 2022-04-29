Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 April 2022

08:11 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 April 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 131,000 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 112,300. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 102,941 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.120,082.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 131,000 PKR 1,623
Karachi PKR 131,000 PKR 1,623
Islamabad PKR 131,000 PKR 1,623
Peshawar PKR 131,000 PKR 1,623
Quetta PKR 131,000 PKR 1,623
Sialkot PKR 131,000 PKR 1,623
Attock PKR 131,000 PKR 1,623
Gujranwala PKR 131,000 PKR 1,623
Jehlum PKR 131,000 PKR 1,623
Multan PKR 131,000 PKR 1,623
Bahawalpur PKR 131,000 PKR 1,623
Gujrat PKR 131,000 PKR 1,623
Nawabshah PKR 131,000 PKR 1,623
Chakwal PKR 131,000 PKR 1,623
Hyderabad PKR 131,000 PKR 1,623
Nowshehra PKR 131,000 PKR 1,623
Sargodha PKR 131,000 PKR 1,623
Faisalabad PKR 131,000 PKR 1,623
Mirpur PKR 131,000 PKR 1,623

