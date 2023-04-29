Gold price up by Rs800 per tola to hit record high in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan surged to record high after they witnessed upward trend a day after losing some ground due to appreciation of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

The price of per tola gold surged by Rs800 to close at Rs219,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs686 to settle at Rs188,686, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity surged by $6 to reach $1,990 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,570 per tola and Rs2,203.36 per 10 grams, respectively.