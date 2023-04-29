Shaan Shahid’s colourful birthday celebrations go viral

Filmstar Shaan Shahid marked his 52nd birthday yesterday, spending quality time with family and friends.

The Waar star kicked started his birthday celebrations while videos doing rounds online show inside from his theme-based birthday. A video from the celebration went viral on social media, showing the actor cutting multi-layered cake.

Today, a star was born, the birthday cake caption reads.

The actor's wife also penned an emotional note on social media. "Happy birthday to my favourite human… my love, my partner, my world… you are a great pillow and perfect foot warmer ????…. You are an exceptional man… down to earth, smart and kind. May Allah guide your steps and prosper you in everything you do. Happy birthday darling ! I love you." she wrote.

Several users and celebrities including Reema Khan wished a birthday to Shaan Shahid. ‘Happy birthday with loads of good wishes. Happy birthday my friend! May you fly high on the wings of success this year and always amen,’ she wrote.

Reema also dropped a video in which Shan can be seen singing for his Bulandi co star while showcasing guitar skills.

Fans expressed their excitement at seeing their on-screen couple having quality time together. Some even recalled childhood memories, seeing both in a frame.