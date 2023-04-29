Search

Maya Ali acquires UAE's golden visa

Noor Fatima 03:31 PM | 29 Apr, 2023
Maya Ali acquires UAE's golden visa
Source: Maya Ali (Instagram)

Top-notch Pakistani actress Maya Ali took to Instagram to share a piece of good news with her 7.5 million fans and followers. The gorgeous diva who became a fan favorite for her impeccable acting prowess in Aik Nayee Cinderella, Mann Mayal, and Teefa In Trouble to name a few has been quite active on social media to keep her fans updated.

Most recently, the 33-year-old actress announced that she received a golden visa by the government of United Arab Emirates.

For the unversed, the golden visa is provided to "exceptional talents that may apply for a UAE Golden Visa, which is a long-term residence visa. The country started to issue these visas in 2019, and getting a Golden Visa as an investor formerly required AED 5 million to 10 million." 

Upon learning that she became a holder of a unique visa, the Durr-e-Shehwar diva was "grateful." 

"So grateful to have received my Golden Visa. It’s an absolute honour for me," the Aun Zara actress captioned the post along with a picture of herself.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

Social media users congratulated the actress.

On the work front, Ali was recently seen in Mann Mayal, Aan, Pehli Si Muhabbat, Teefa in Trouble, Parey Hut Love, and Jo Bichar Gaye. She is currently working is Yunhi. Ali will next be seen in Shoaib Mansoor's Aasmaan Bolay Ga.

DIAFA announces Maya Ali as the recipient of "Pakistani Actress Of The Year" award

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

