Another video of ASP Shehrbano with groom hits the internet

LAHORE – Another lovely video from wedding of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shehrbano Naqvi, who recently made the headlines for rescuing a blasphemy-suspect from mob in Lahore, has surfaced online.

She got married to Syed Ishtiaq Naqvi over the weekend and the videos of the event continued to enthrall the social media users.

The viral video shows the bride donning a breathtaking orange dress, embellished with intricate jewels, radiating stunning elegance.

The groom has put on off white shalwar-qamzeen and golden coat.

Last week, a Qawali night was also held in which Ishq Murshid star Dur-e-Fishan was also spotted.