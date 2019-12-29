Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India appears to be divided into secular and Hindutwa philosophy under the current Modi government.

Addressing a news conference in Multan on Sunday, he said all the minorities and educated Hindus are protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 across the country.

He said there is a protest-like environment in the entire country as twenty-five people have so far been killed in the current tension.

He said Chief Ministers of five states have refused to implement the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

Foreign Minister said international newspapers and magazines are carrying articles of criticism of the Indian government that is pursuing the Hindutwa agenda.

He said Indian government carried out communication blackout in occupied Kashmir after imposing curfew there for five months, but the entire India cannot be put under curfew and the world saw the real face of India.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India has been carrying out ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the fencing on the LoC has also been cut at five places.

He said he has sent his seventh letter to UN Security Council president, apprising him of situation on the ground.

He said UN Military Observers Group should brief the UN Security Council about the situation prevailing along the Line of Control.

Foreign Minister said Pakistan desires an early meeting of the foreign ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir to send across a message of the entire Ummah on the issue.

Responding to a question about NAB Amendment Ordinance, Foreign Minister said PPP and PML-N desired review of the NAB law and now as government has proposed some amendments, the opposition parties are trying to give it a new color.

He said the matter can be resolved through mutual consultations.