Mohammad Hafeez introduces $500 fine on players caught sleeping in dressing room

Under the direction of team director Mohammad Hafeez, the Pakistan cricket team, which is presently touring Australia, is subject to more stringent rules.
A zero-tolerance policy for inactivity and a $500 punishment for players found napping in the dressing room are among the new regulations that Hafeez, who is renowned for his attention to detail, has instituted.
Under former management, there were instances where players who weren't in the playing lineup would sleep in the dressing room. Nonetheless, Hafeez's new administration is advising players to reserver their sleeping time at the hotel rather than the stadium.
Although the purpose of these regulations is to improve professionalism and focus, there have been narratives of players becoming irritated.
They perceive the stringent restrictions as being untrustworthy and invading their personal space, and they compare them to the Under-16 team's regulations.
Hafeez, known as the "Professor" because of his emphasis on discipline, argues in favour of the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by stressing how important it is to uphold high standards, particularly during a pivotal trip. According to reports, he has counselled players to avoid coming out as drowsy or uninterested in public.
There have been discussions about this phenomenon among cricketers. Hafeez's ardent supporters contend that greater professionalism is necessary for success in the sport. However, some express worries about the possible effects on player freedom and morale.
Pakistani currency down against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Friday.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.8 for buying and 284.55 for selling.
Euro comes down to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.8
|284.55
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.78
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices decreased in Pakistan market, following drop in the international market.
On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,300, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,020.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,888 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,610
