Mohammad Hafeez introduces $500 fine on players caught sleeping in dressing room

Web Desk
05:18 PM | 29 Dec, 2023
Mohammad Hafeez introduces $500 fine on players caught sleeping in dressing room
Source: PCB

Under the direction of team director Mohammad Hafeez, the Pakistan cricket team, which is presently touring Australia, is subject to more stringent rules. 

A zero-tolerance policy for inactivity and a $500 punishment for players found napping in the dressing room are among the new regulations that Hafeez, who is renowned for his attention to detail, has instituted.

Under former management, there were instances where players who weren't in the playing lineup would sleep in the dressing room. Nonetheless, Hafeez's new administration is advising players to reserver their sleeping time at the hotel rather than the stadium.

Although the purpose of these regulations is to improve professionalism and focus, there have been narratives of players becoming irritated.

They perceive the stringent restrictions as being untrustworthy and invading their personal space, and they compare them to the Under-16 team's regulations.

Hafeez, known as the "Professor" because of his emphasis on discipline, argues in favour of the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by stressing how important it is to uphold high standards, particularly during a pivotal trip. According to reports, he has counselled players to avoid coming out as drowsy or uninterested in public.

There have been discussions about this phenomenon among cricketers. Hafeez's ardent supporters contend that greater professionalism is necessary for success in the sport. However, some express worries about the possible effects on player freedom and morale.

