A TikTok influencer almost died during an ice swimming stunt
A TikTok star's video has recently gone viral after he performed a fatal, life-risking stunt by swimming in a frozen lake.
Jason Clark took to Instagram to reveal his near-death experience of swimming under a sheet of ice on a frozen lake, with a friend filming it.
"I have never been this close to dying. I didn't think my eyeballs would freeze so quick," Jason, who has garnered over 400,000 followers as @jasontodolist, shared.
I have never been this close to dying. I didn’t think my eyeballs would freeze so quick. The surface of the water where the hole was didn’t look any different than the bottom of the ice. When I flipped around and felt solid ice I thought I was at the hole. When I wasn’t that’s when I decided to head back and follow the dust I kicked up. The dust I kicked up had drifted and led me further away. I then tried to break the ice with my back, you can see in the video. I don’t know what made me turn around one last time. I was so short on breath I couldn’t really see anymore. I had accepted that was it and I wasn’t going to make it. I swung my hand at what I though was just a lighter spot of ice and my hand came through. I then got a ton of energy to stand up. It took 2-3 breaths to regain my vision after resurfacing. Aftermath is in the other video. 📷: @abbytodolist was filming. When there are scary moments I joke a lot. She genuinely thought it was another one of my jokes and didn’t recognize the severity of the situation.
The video showcases Jason dressed in the freezing temperature in nothing but shorts. He stands in front of a creek in the lake, before taking a big breath and diving into the icy cold water, where he swims for about 30 feet. Jason then appears to lose his sense of direction.
“The surface of the water where the hole was didn't look any different than the bottom of the ice. When I flipped around and felt solid ice I thought I was at the hole. When I wasn't that's when I decided to head back and follow the dust I kicked up," he revealed.
"I was so short on the breath I couldn't really see anymore," Jason added while admitting he thought this was the end of the line for him.
