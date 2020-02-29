A peak into the star-studded mayun/dholki of Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat

Our celebs have the power to shine on-screen as well as off-screen, more so when they decide to change their ‘single’ status and tie a knot in holy matrimony!

Sadia Ghaffar and and Hassan Hyatt Khan's wedding festivities have kicked off and our Instagram feed has been flooded with countless picture perfect moments from the mayun and dholki.

The couple having some fun being drenched in ubtan:

The newly weds Iqra and Yasir made an appearance as well:

The bride and groom shake a leg with their clan

Sibling goals:

Our favourite sister duo were all smiles at both the events

These gorgeous girls are giving us some major best friend goals!

Aik group selfie toh banti hai!

Girl gang

What a star- studded event, filled with fun and laughter! We wish the soon to be married couple a happy journey ahead.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!