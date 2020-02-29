Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir begin handing out wedding invites

LAHORE - Pakistan’s hot favourite celebrity couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are all set to tie the knot soon. 

The couple has already started sending out wedding invitations to friends and family as fans eagerly wait for one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year.

The actors invited British Deputy High Commissioner, Mike Nithavrianakis, to their big day, who took to Twitter to share that it was wonderful meeting them.

“They’ve been ‘married’ on-screen several times. Now for the real deal. Best wishes to them both,” he wrote.

Sajal Aly had thanked him and said: “Hope to see you at the wedding.” Earlier, a photo of a cake which had ‘Ahad aur Sajal ki dholki’ written over it went viral.

