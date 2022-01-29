Pakistan issues visa to Indian man to reunite with brother after 74-year separation

Brothers separated during partition recently reunited at Kartarpur Temple after 7 decades
Web Desk
10:48 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
Pakistan issues visa to Indian man to reunite with brother after 74-year separation
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has issued a visa to an Indian citizen to visit his brother and family weeks after their tearful reunion at Kartarpur went viral.

Reports in local media suggest that the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued a visa to Sika Khan to visit his ancestral home.

Indian man also met Chargé d’Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan and interacted with the mission’s officers on Friday. Sika Khan commended the Chargé d’Affaires for the cooperation extended to him.

Pakistan high commission also shared a tweet about the development saying “The story of the two brothers is a powerful illustration of how the historic opening of the visa-free Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in November 2019 by Pakistan is bringing people closer to each other.”

Recently, a Pakistani YouTuber had shared Siddique’s message on social media as he was looking for his brother. Jagir Singh from the Phulewal village in Indian Punjab then contacted Dhillon and finally, a video call was arranged between the two brothers.

Later, the two brothers were reunited at the Kartarpur Gurdwara temple for the first time in an emotional meeting.

Pakistan assures all-out support to brothers ... 12:52 PM | 17 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – A viral clip of two brothers, a Pakistani and an Indian who were reunited after being separated for ...

Both brothers were reportedly separated during the partition, as Siddique, was staying at his home in Jugaraun village in Ludhiana in India with his younger sister and father, when his mother left to meet her family with Habib in Phulewal village.

As Siddique's area came under attack amid deadly riots, his father escaped with him towards Pakistan's Faisalabad. His father and sister also died during the journey.

The recent development comes at a time when travel for citizens of both countries is very difficult amid strained ties.

Netizens in awe as brothers separated during ... 03:42 PM | 13 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – In a heartwarming moment, two brothers who were separated during partition were reunited after 7 ...

More From This Category
Hareem Shah turns up the heat in UK's swimming ...
12:09 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
Punjab education minister announces new updates ...
11:48 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
Pakistan Army Chief stresses unity to thwart ...
10:22 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
Pakistan’s active Covid cases cross 100,000 ...
09:28 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
Four die, 10 injured in blast in Balochistan’s ...
08:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
Top Pakistani ophthalmologists selected for OIC ...
09:02 PM | 28 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah turns up the heat in UK's swimming pool
12:09 PM | 29 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr