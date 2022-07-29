Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on July 29, 2022
11:26 AM | 29 Jul, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on July 29, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 243 246
Euro EUR 239 243
UK Pound Sterling GBP 288 292
U.A.E Dirham AED 63.5 64
Saudi Riyal SAR 60.7 62.5
Australian Dollar AUD 163.43 164.68
Bahrain Dinar BHD 627.06 632.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 183.84 184.89
China Yuan CNY 34.41 35.66
Danish Krone DKK 32.63 32.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.65 30.43
Indian Rupee INR 2.95 3
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2,12
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 768.54 773.54
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.24 53.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 146.12 147.32
Norwegians Krone NOK 23.5 24.8
Omani Riyal OMR 614.38 618.88
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 64.95 65.45
Singapore Dollar SGD 170.49 171.79
Swedish Korona SEK 22.54 23.84
Swiss Franc CHF 244.63 246.38
Thai Bhat THB 5.94 6.04

