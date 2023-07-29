Karachi weather update

KARACHI – The Met Office has predicted drizzle and light rain in southern port city of Karachi during next three days while strong winds are expected to hit the city from today.

It further said that the weather will remain cloudy and humid while the temperature would remain between 32 to 34 degrees centigrade today.

It also informed that isolated thunderstorm/ rain is likely in Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Kashmore & Khairpur districts at evening/night.

“Drizzle/light rain may also occur in Badin, Thatta, Tharparkar districts and along the coast,” read the official alert.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has predicted vigorous monsoon activity likely in upper and central parts of the country till August 1 as monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating in the country.

Met Office warned of heavy rains that may cause flash flooding in local nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan, northeast & south Balochistan (Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Musa Khel, Sherani, Harnai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran and surrounding areas).

The fresh advisory said downpour may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas and flash flooding in Lahore, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur and Faisalabad on 29th July and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.