Man slams four-month-old son to death in Gujranwala

06:24 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Man slams four-month-old son to death in Gujranwala
Share

GUJRANWALA – In a fit of anger, a man allegedly hit his four-month-old son against a wall, causing instant death, in an area of Punjab.

According to police, the suspect named Bilal used to pick quarrels with his wife over household expenses in Qila Dedar Singh, a town in Gujranwala.

In a recent fight with the spouse, the father picked up the toddler and slammed him against the wall when the child received fatal head injuries.  

Police have arrested the suspect and a case has been registered against him.

More From This Category
World Bank approves $800 million loan for Pakistan
06:09 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf denies secret meeting ...
06:00 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Punjab announces month-long summer vacation for ...
05:28 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
1000 Schengen visa stickers go missing from ...
03:59 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Air Chief discusses defence ties with top Turkish ...
03:27 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
National Assembly approves Finance Bill 2021-22 ...
02:57 PM | 29 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Why Hira Mani slapped her friend?
04:50 PM | 29 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr