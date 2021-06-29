Man slams four-month-old son to death in Gujranwala
06:24 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
GUJRANWALA – In a fit of anger, a man allegedly hit his four-month-old son against a wall, causing instant death, in an area of Punjab.
According to police, the suspect named Bilal used to pick quarrels with his wife over household expenses in Qila Dedar Singh, a town in Gujranwala.
In a recent fight with the spouse, the father picked up the toddler and slammed him against the wall when the child received fatal head injuries.
Police have arrested the suspect and a case has been registered against him.
