Man slams four-month-old son to death in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA – In a fit of anger, a man allegedly hit his four-month-old son against a wall, causing instant death, in an area of Punjab.

According to police, the suspect named Bilal used to pick quarrels with his wife over household expenses in Qila Dedar Singh, a town in Gujranwala.

In a recent fight with the spouse, the father picked up the toddler and slammed him against the wall when the child received fatal head injuries.

Police have arrested the suspect and a case has been registered against him.